Alberta teen's attempt to swim the length of Okanagan Lake on hold

Robyn Coleman suspended her swim late Monday.

The latest attempt to swim the length of Okanagan Lake is on hold.

Robyn Coleman’s mom tells Castanet the 19-year-old marathon swimmer from Alberta was taken to Kelowna General Hospital late Monday to be checked out, due to an unexpected/unrelated medical issue.

“The swim is on hold for 24 hours while she is under medical supervision. We will update when we have more details. Thank-you for your support and understanding,” said a post on Coleman’s Instagram account on Tuesday morning.

The young woman had passed the Carr’s Landing area of Okanagan Lake by late Monday afternoon after setting out from Vernon 24 hours earlier.

She was trying to set a Guinness World Record for the fastest swim down the lake by a female.

The pediatric stroke survivor has already surpassed her goal of raising $100 per kilometre of the 106-kilometre swim and hopes to double the amount she will donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

In 2023, ultra-endurance athlete Nick Pelletier completed the 106-kilometre swim of Okanagan Lake in 71 hours. In 2016, American Adam Ellenstein set the Guinness Record for the fastest continuous swim of the lake, in 40 hours, 57 minutes and 11 seconds.