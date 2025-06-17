Alberta teen's attempt to swim the length of Okanagan Lake on 24-hour medical hold

Photo: rcmarathonswim Robyn Coleman set out from Vernon on Sunday in an attempt to swim the length of Okanagan Lake.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

Robyn Coleman’s attempt to swim 106 kilometres down Okanagan Lake is currently on a 24-hour medical hold.

The latest update from her support team says the hold is in place while they determine if the young swimmer can safely continue. The 19-year-old was hoping to set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest continuous swim of the lake by a female.

“Robyn’s health and safety are our top priorities, and we want to reassure everyone that she is okay and being well looked after,” said spokesperson Katie Wallace in an email.

“What began as a deeply personal goal for Robyn has now grown into something much greater—with her inspiring journey helping to raise funds for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Robyn is still hoping to reach her new fundraising goal of $21,200, and we are incredibly grateful for the continued support from the community.”

Coleman’s brother Connor posted a video in which he touched on an unrelated medical issue that led to the suspension of her record attempt late on Monday.

“From all the information that we have right now, it’s not related to the swim. This is something that came up and interrupted her swim,” he said. “It’s a separate thing and she was doing really, really good in the water.

“She was swimming at 3 km/h towards the end, which is amazing.”

He said she is doing well and is in good spirits.

Coleman’s team added that they will keep the public updated as more information becomes available and decisions are made.



Photo: rcmarathon swim Robyn Coleman suspended her swim late Monday.

RIGINAL 9:15 a.m.

The latest attempt to swim the length of Okanagan Lake is on hold.

Robyn Coleman’s mom tells Castanet the 19-year-old marathon swimmer from Alberta was taken to Kelowna General Hospital late Monday to be checked out, due to an unexpected/unrelated medical issue.

“The swim is on hold for 24 hours while she is under medical supervision. We will update when we have more details. Thank-you for your support and understanding,” said a post on Coleman’s Instagram account on Tuesday morning.

The young woman had passed the Carr’s Landing area of Okanagan Lake by late Monday afternoon after setting out from Vernon 24 hours earlier.

She was trying to set a Guinness World Record for the fastest swim down the lake by a female.

The pediatric stroke survivor has already surpassed her goal of raising $100 per kilometre of the 106-kilometre swim and hopes to double the amount she will donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

In 2023, ultra-endurance athlete Nick Pelletier completed the 106-kilometre swim of Okanagan Lake in 71 hours. In 2016, American Adam Ellenstein set the Guinness Record for the fastest continuous swim of the lake, in 40 hours, 57 minutes and 11 seconds.