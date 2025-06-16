Two UBCO standouts being inducted into CCAA hall of fame Tuesday

Photo: UBCO Manuel and Johnson entering the CCAA hall of fame.

Two members of the UBC Okanagan family are set to be enshrined into the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association hall of fame.

Steve Manuel, current head coach of the schools’ women’s volleyball team, and Rob Johnson, former Director of Athletics at Okanagan University College and UBCO will be inducted Tuesday at a ceremony as part of the CCAA’s annual general meetings taking place in Kelowna.

Manuel is being indicted into the coaching category while Johnson is being indicted into the builders category.

Manuel began coaching the Okanagan University College team during the 2001-2002 season.

Over a decade, his teams went 132-38 in league play. Over that time, his teams finished first in the regular season four times while winning three conference championships and four silver medals.

He won back-to-back national titles in 2008-2009 and 2009-2010.

Johnson meantime joined the CCAA leadership group as the B.C. representative in the mid 90s, serving as vice-president of finance until 2000.

He played a vital part in shaping the financial strategies and governance practices that guided the association through an essential era of development and growth.