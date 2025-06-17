Montana's Brier first of many events to provide economic boost to Kelowna

Photo: Curling Canada/Facebook Brad Gushue

Cash registers at businesses across Kelowna were humming during the Montana’s Brier.

At a time when tourism is lagging, the signature Canadian men’s curling event directly impacted businesses to the tune of $15.2 million.

That number inches toward $23 million when you factor that money flowing through the economy.

The city anticipates the Brier is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to money-generating events.

Kelowna is set to host four major events over the next 13 months including the Canadian Country Music Awards in September, an Olympic qualifier for men’s, women’s and mixed teams in December, the 2026 Memorial Cup next spring and the BC Summer Games in July of 2026.

Conservatively, event development manager Chris Babcock says these events could bring in about $50 million.

Babcock anticipates the CCMA’s to bring in $12 to $15 million with the Memorial Cup another $15 to $18 million.

He didn’t have figures available for the other two events.

The cost to the city of putting on the Brier was $750,000, however with assistance from Tourism Kelowna, money from the province and a provincial grant, the total cost to the city was just $264,000.

“I’m really proud of the return on investment,” Babcock told council Monday.

The overall attendance for the Brier was slightly more than 89,000 with more than a third coming from out of town.

A survey indicated nearly 90 per cent of those indicating they will likely return to Kelowna within the next two years.