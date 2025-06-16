Central Okanagan Regional District brings in watering restrictions

Photo: RDCO The RDCO is moving to stage two watering restrictions.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is moving to stage two water restrictions for all the water systems under its jurisdiction.

That includes Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry / Shalal Road / Valley of the Sun and Westshore Estates.

The RCDO says restrictions are expected to remain in place until Sept. 15, unless drought conditions worsen.

During stage two, outdoor watering is restricted to two days a week. Outdoor watering is permitted on Saturdays and Tuesdays for even numbered addresses, and Sundays and Wednesdays for odd numbered addresses.

On June 12,, the B.C. drought rating in the Okanagan moved to a Level 2 (Very dry). While recent localized rains have helped, drought conditions are likely to persist into 2025.

Municipalities maintain their own watering restrictions.

West Kelowna is currently at stage one while Kelowna is at the “normal” stage.