Kelowna council split on allowing two-lot subdivision on Lower Mission cul de sac

Photo: Google Street View Council denies subdivision

The potential for parking issues and additional density was enough to prompt enough Kelowna councillors to vote against a small to lot subdivision in the Lower Mission.

Council was deadlocked 4-4, meaning the potential subdivision proposed for Torrs Court was defeated.

Coun. Mohini Singh was absent from the meeting.

The subdivision application for property at the end of the cul de sac would have seen the property subdivided into two pie-shaped lots.

It would have allowed for four units on each of the subdivided properties as opposed to the current four on the single lot.

Neighbours in the area did voice concern over the increased density possibility, parking and traffic.

While council also had concerns about parking, planner Carson Mackonka stated the developer would be required to meet the city’s minimum parking requirement of 1.25 stalls per unit, or 10 in total.

However, chief planner Nola Kilmartin told council it is unlikely the applicant would be able to put eight housing units onto the subdivided lot.

“There are no reductions for parking in the location, so the unit count would be restricted by setbacks, site coverage, permeable area and the parking space requirements,” said Kilmartin in response to council concerns.

“It is unlikely to achieve higher numbers. You are looking at maybe two units per lot.

“These would be pie-shaped lots so they wouldn’t function well with a very long drive aisle on the shared property line.”

Despite those assurances and the fact the developer has not yet submitted site plans, councillors Stack, Hodge, DeHart and Cannan voted against the application.