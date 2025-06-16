Corvette crash on Bennett Bridge approach now cleared

Photo: Cindy White A crash partially blocked westbound lanes of the Bennett Bridge Monday afternoon.

UPDATE 6:05 p.m.

A tow-truck has now arrived and is in the process of removing the crashed Corvette from the westbound lanes of the approach to the Bennett Bridge.

The scene is expected to be cleared shortly but drivers should expect delays while the backlog of traffic eases.

ORIGINAL 4:35 p.m.

A single-vehicle crash is slowing the afternoon commute over the Bennett Bridge.

A Corvette with Alberta plates has crashed in the westbound lanes just past Abbott Street.

The wreck is blocking two lanes of traffic.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

Drivers should expect significant delays while travelling west over the bridge for the rest of the afternoon rush.