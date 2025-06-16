265170
Kelowna News  

Corvette crash causing westbound delays on Bennett Bridge

Crash slows Bennett Bridge

A single-vehicle crash is slowing the afternoon commute over the Bennett Bridge.

A Corvette with Alberta plates has crashed in the westbound lanes just past Abbott Street.

The wreck is blocking two lanes of traffic.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

Drivers should expect significant delays while travelling west over the bridge for the rest of the afternoon rush.

