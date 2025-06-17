UBCO psychology department shows off cutting edge research, offers food and music

Photo: UBCO Students at UBC Okanagan will highlight psychological principles and their real-world applications at Mindfest at the Metro Hub.

The University of Britsh Columbia Okanagan Psychology Department invites you to join them for a look at cutting-edge psychology research at this year's MindFest.

"Discover how our faculty and students are advancing well-being through engaging, interactive presentations made for everyone—no science degree needed," says Sara Klick, event organizer.

The event is being held at the Metro Hub Thursday, June 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Along with the latest information on topics ranging from substance use to mental health, there will be catered food by TJ’s Grazing and live music featuring Ben Klik.



Guests are invited to vote for their favourite presentation. "Whether you're curious about the mind or eager to connect with researchers, MindFest is your chance to engage, learn, and be inspired."

The event is free for more information or RSVP click here.