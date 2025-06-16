Summer service reductions on some Kelowna Regional Transit routes 

Photo: BC Transit/file Summer service changes begin June 29 on some Kelowna Regional Transit routes.

Some Kelowna Regional Transit System bus routes will be dropped down to summer service levels at the end of the month.

BC Transit is informing customers of planned seasonal service changes that take effect on June 29.

Trips will be reduced for the summer on Route 4 Pandosy Express, Route 8 University/College, Route 23 Lake Country and Route 97 Okanagan.

BC Transit notes that a City of Kelowna road construction project will also impact the Route 16 Kettle Valley and Route17 South Ridge later this summer. A detour will be in place starting June 29 for Route 16 riders. The detour will result in decreased frequency for Route 16 and Route 17 buses.

The city will be extending Frost Road to Chute Lake Road. The project will include work on Chute Lake Crescent between Okaview Road and Chute Lake Road. A traffic detour will be in place for Chute Lake Crescent as access to Chutelake Rd will be closed. Later in the summer, stage four of the project will include work on Chute Lake Road between Frost Road and Chute Lake Crescent.

Click here for more on the construction project. For more information on Kelowna Regional Transit fares, trip planning and to sign up for customer alerts, click here.