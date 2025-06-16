Inaugural Country Music Week golf tournament being held in Kelowna this fall

Photo: Facebook/Douglas Drouin Dallas Smith will perform for the golf tournament participants.

Country music won’t be the only thing being played when the Country Music Week in Kelowna later this year.

Canadian Country Music Association Foundation is teaming up with Dallas Smith Lifted Youth and Mental Health Foundation on a golf tournament that will raise money for both causes. The CCMA Foundation is committed to changing lives through country music, and the Dallas Smith Lifted Youth and Mental Health Foundation funds critical youth mental health initiatives across B.C. and beyond.

The inaugural CCMA Foundation x LIFTED Charity Golf Tournament will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at Okanagan Golf Club. It will feature members of Canada’s country music industry, corporate leaders and philanthropic partners. The event is looking for both participants and sponsors.

Participants will enjoy a full day of golf at one of Kelowna’s premier courses, followed by an intimate, acoustic performance by Dallas Smith and special guests.

Those interested in playing in or sponsoring the event can do so here.