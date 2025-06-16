Central Okanagan Food Bank 50/50 raffle raises nearly $25,000

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank John Heinrichs (left) receives his winning cheque from the Central Okanagan Food Bank's 50/50 draw.

One lucky Kelowna resident is $12,450 richer.

John Heinrichs is the winner of this year’s Central Okanagan Food Bank Let’s Go 50/50 draw.

The fundraiser brought in a total of $24,900, well over the $15,000 goal. The money was split evenly between Heinrichs and the food bank.

COFB communications coordinator Arella Hordyk said the $12,400 will help bolster supplies over the summer months.

“Our funds are going to go towards our hamper program and our children’s program providing summer snacks, while kids are out of school and our Tiny Bundles program supporting children and young families,” said Hordyk.

The 50/50 draw took place Friday during the food bank’s annual golf tournament at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club.

Demand continues to climb for food bank services in the Kelowna area. The Central Okanagan Food Bank recently moved its West Kelowna operations to a larger, temporary space while it searches for a more permanent site in that community.