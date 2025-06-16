Brad Paisley to play Kelowna's Prospera Place in November

Photo: Contributed Brad Paisley will play Kelowna in November.

Country music star Brad Paisley is bringing his “Truck Still Works” tour to Kelowna later this year.

Paisley will play Prospera Place on Nov. 5. Tickets go on sale June 20. Those in Paisley's fan club have access to a pre-sale on June 17.

The Kelowna show is an addition to his Canadian tour that will bring him to nine cities across five provinces. He will also play Abbotsford on Nov. 4 and Edmonton on Nov. 7.

Paisley has been active in country music for over two decades and has racked up numerous awards, including three Grammy’s and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards.