Sunday house fire in Kelowna sends one person to hospital

Photo: Contributed A house on Jasmine Road in Kelowna was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon.

One person was injured in a house fire in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.

Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to the home on Jasmine Road, near Cactus Road just before 4 p.m.

Assistant fire chief Shawn Wudrich said two people were home at the time the fire broke out. One of those residents went to Kelowna General Hospital as a result of smoke inhalation. He did not know the extent of the person’s injuries.

Wudrich said firefighters from the first engine to arrive at the scene knocked down the fire with an initial exterior attack, preventing it from spreading further into the home.

A witness told Castanet she spotted white smoke around 4:10 p.m. as she was driving in the area. By the time she got closer, she saw black smoke rising from the front of the home.

According to Wudrich, the cause and origin of the fire are unknown at this time.