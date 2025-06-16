Kelowna vintage market brings back Y2K and the 90's for a good cause

Photo: Sarah Rempel Come experience the 'Future of Fashion' by re-discovering the best of each era at the Summer Moon Vintage Market on June 22nd.

Anyone interested in hunting down the best clothing for the 90s and early 2000s should add the Summer Moon Vintage Market to their to-do list.

The Summer Moon Vintage Market is set to go at the Laurel Packinghouse at 1304 Ellis Street on June 22.

The market will feature clothing, jewelry, accessories, records, comics, and mid century modern decor from some of the Okanagan's best vintage dealers.

The market, which runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., will have a focus on Y2K and 90s styles. The cost to enter the show is $5 at the door a portion of the proceeds raised will go towards the Kelowna Share Society.

The day will also feature music from DJ Thistle and more than 35 unique booths featuring everything from cool vintage tees to mid-century decor. The event is suitable for all ages.