Father’s Day cornhole tournament at Kelowna Curling Club helps family of boy with leukemia

Cindy White

There was some fantastic shotmaking during a Father’s Day cornhole tournament at the Kelowna Curling Club on Sunday, but it wasn’t about bragging rights.

People gathered to raise money for a longtime member of the curling club and his family. Scott Heard’s three-year-old son Bradley, has been undergoing treatment for leukemia at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“Scott and Tricia Heard, they have a daughter, an older daughter, so Bradley has an older sister, Chloe. Chloe still goes to school here until the end of June, so we need one of the parents, at least, to be here helping her out, taking her to school, taking her to afterschool commitments and it’s tough,” said Melissa Hunt-Anderson, who helped organize the event.

She said the couple, who live in West Kelowna, has been doing a lot of travelling back and forth from the lower mainland.

“So, that’s what we’re helping the family with, is the travel and some of the expenses that came along with it.”

About 35 people signed up to compete in the tournament with several other people showing up to cheer them on and make donations.

“It’s really fun to get out here and it’s weird to actually see the curling club with no ice in it. But (it’s been) really good," said Bill Leitch with Integris Consulting, a fellow curler who also helped organize the fundraiser.

"Lots of smiles here today and lots of really good vibes and a lot of positivity, which is really what you’re hoping for, to get everyone together for a really good cause and have some fun,” Leitch added.

The cornhole tournament raised $3,000. That money will supplement the more than $20,000 that has been donated through a GoFundMe to help the Heard family focus on Bradley’s health instead of worrying about expenses.