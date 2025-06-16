Teen attempting to swim Okanagan Lake soldiers on despite seizure 

Photo: rcmarathonswim Robyn Coleman continued her attempt to swim Okanagan Lake on Monday morning.

Robyn Coleman is not giving up.

The 19-year-old from Alberta is back in the water, continuing her attempt to swim the length of Okanagan Lake.

Coleman is trying to set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest female to swim the 106 kilometre distance. She is also raising money and awareness about pediatric stroke.

Coleman is a stroke survivor and had a scare on the swim last night. She suffered a seizure as a result of hypothermia.

Her mom, Crystal Coleman, said Robyn was in contact with a doctor. She had a rest but is now back in the water.

“Her last five kilometres was done in just under two hours, but she's choosing to take more frequent breaks than originally planned," said Crystal.

Robyn passed the 26-km mark of her swim by 10 a.m. on Monday. She is now south of Ellison Provincial Park. You can follow her progress with a GPS tracker here.

Initially, she hoped to arrive in Penticton on Tuesday. Crystal Coleman told Castanet that will likely be extended by at least 22 hours. She will have a further update on Robyn’s progress later today.