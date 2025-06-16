Okanagan forecast calls for a mix of sunshine, afternoon thunderstorms

Cindy White

Lightning could be flashing across the skies of the Okanagan again this week.

The forecast calls for sunshine most days, but with building clouds and showers or thunderstorms by late afternoon.

The week starts warm. Monday’s highs are forecast to reach near 30 C in the South Okanagan and a couple of degrees cooler in Kelowna and Vernon.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud. By Tuesday night, there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday.

“As far as rainfall goes, Wednesday looks like the most significant day,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Kowal.

“We do have a little bit of a system moving in, which should generate some more continuous showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.”

She said the system will move into the Kamloops region before sliding east into the Okanagan.

Daytime highs should be close to normal by mid-week.

“On Tuesday, temperatures start rebounding down towards normal, which is 25 C,” said Kowal.

“It gets a little bit colder into Friday and Saturday, she added. “So, probably about 25 C again on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday, maybe closer to 20 C.”

Overnight lows should range from 9 to 12 degrees throughout the week.

If you snapped some great pictures of the recent lightning or anything else noteworthy, send your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.