House fire on Cactus Road in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Smoke rises from a home on Cactus Road on Sunday.

The Kelowna Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire in the vicinity of Springfield Road and Rutland Road Sunday afternoon.

A Castanet reader shared footage showing white smoke rising from the house along Cactus Road. She said at least four fire trucks and a couple of other smaller KFD vehicles were on the scene.

Photo: Contributed A witness says the smoke started out white but then turned black.

The woman said she spotted white smoke around 4:10 p.m. as she was driving in the area. By the time she got closer to the home, black smoke was rising from the front of the building.

She wasn’t sure if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out but said there were no ambulances at the scene.