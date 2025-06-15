B.C. is Burning: Wildfire documentary screenings in Kelowna, Vernon

Photo: Angie Laryea B.C. is Burning looks at solutions to the increasing threat of wildfire to B.C. communities.

A wildfire documentary funded in part by community donations and Okanagan businesses will be screened in Kelowna and Vernon later this month.

B.C. is Burning is a 45-minute film that explores the causes and consequences of the megafires that have devastated communities in the province in recent years. It also looks at science-based solutions that could protect communities, forests and B.C.'s future.

The documentary was produced and written by retired forester Murray Wilson, initiated by association producer Rick Maddison and directed/edited with production support from Ryan Tebbutt of Edge Digital Media in Kelowna. It combines expert interviews, government data, and powerful footage from both British Columbia and California.

The film features wildfire researchers, wildfire officials and forest professionals sharing their solutions to managing fire in an age of climate change. Among the subjects it touches on are how fuel buildup can make fires more destructive, the lessons B.C. can learn from California’s wildfire strategy and the role of proactive forest management.

We know how to stop this,” says Wilson. “B.C. can lead — if we stop solely reacting and start managing our forests to protect lives, cut emissions, and reduce wildfire risk.”

Funding came through community support, including from Homestead Foods, which contributed half the budget. Other support came from Skyline Helicopters, Padoin Reforestation and Kalesnikoff.

The Kelowna screening of B.C. is Burning is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Tickets are available here.

The Vernon Screening is on Thursday, June 26 at 7 p.m. in the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are available here.

Following the screenings, there will be a live Q&A with the filmmaker and featured guests.