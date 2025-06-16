Woman reportedly struck after shots fired into Kelowna home

A woman was reportedly shot in her home in Kelowna's Rutland area earlier this month.

Just before midnight on June 4, four gunshots were fired into a unit at the townhome complex at 120 Davie Road, just south of Highway 33.

A resident in the area, who's asked to remain anonymous, says a woman in the unit was hit by a bullet in her wrist.

Police have not yet provided any information to the public about the incident, but the resident says an officer said it was a “targeted shooting.”

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.

Surveillance footage from the night of the shooting shows a person walking slowly across the complex's parking lot, pausing near a vehicle and firing four gunshots into a unit. The person then runs back across the parking lot and out of the frame.

Within a minute, a vehicle can be seen driving down Davie Road towards Highway 33.

The resident tells Castanet that police have yet to apprehend anyone in the shooting, but officers were back at the complex this past Sunday morning.