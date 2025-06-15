Annual Father's Day car show takes over Kelowna's City Park

The weather cooperated big time Sunday for the annual Father's Day car show in Kelowna's City Park.

The downtown park was packed with cars and trucks from every era, along with thousands of people out enjoying the CSN Collision Father's Day Car Show.

In addition to muscle cars, hot rods, imports, motorcycles and even custom boats, City Park had fun for the whole family, with food trucks, bouncy castles and live music.

This year's raffle prize is a 2020 GMC Acadia ATV SUV, donated by the Lift Auto Group. Proceeds from the raffle are donated to the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna.

Last year, the raffle raised $60,000.

The car show kicked off at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.