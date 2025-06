Photo: Madison Reeve Police at the scene of a crash on Summit Drive in Kelowna

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash along Summit Drive in Kelowna on Saturday night.

Two tow trucks and a police vehicle were spotted at the site, where a vehicle sustained significant front-end damage.

An airbag inside the vehicle had deployed.

At this time, the cause of the crash and whether anyone was injured remains unclear.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for further details.