Making memories with butterflies and the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Photo: COHA Instagram COHA annual Butterfly Effect

A unique Okanagan memorial took place on Saturday.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association hosted their annual Butterfly Effect on at Falcon Ridge Farms.

This event brought community members of all ages together to honour and remember loved ones by releasing butterflies in their memory.

“The Butterfly Effect is a quiet, powerful reminder of how love lives on,” says Natasha Girard, executive director of COHA.

The event took place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m and saw hundreds of butterflies released.

Central Okanagan Hospice Association provides care, comfort, support, and learning to those facing end-of-life or grief in the Central Okanagan area.

COHA serves the Central Okanagan from Peachland to Lake Country.