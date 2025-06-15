Wibit splash park set to open in Kelowna June 18th for summer season

Photo: Splash BC Water Parks Wibit water parks is back on Okanagan Lake for the summer

The Okanagan’s biggest playground on the water is set to return to Okanagan Lake for another summer of fun.

Wibit, a floating jungle gym for all ages, will be splashing into Kelowna's City Park on Wednesday, June 18.

Wibit has been operating in Kelowna for 12 years.

"We have some new pieces this year. People are excited for another great season and spending lots of time on the water," said Ashley Anderson, administrative lead with Splash BC Water Parks.

Wibit will also be setting up in Penticton on June 19, Peachland on June 28, and Osoyoos on July 3.

The community can sign up online or in person by the park.