Telus investing $8.4 million in Kelowna to boost internet and wireless networks

Photo: The Canadian Press Telus announced an update to their multi-year investment in communities across Canada

Telus is investing $8.4 million in Kelowna as part of a larger plan to improve internet and wireless service across British Columbia.

This funding is part of a $15 billion investment the company is making in the province through 2029.

The goal is to make networks faster and more reliable, helping local businesses, families, and communities stay better connected.

In Kelowna, the money will go toward expanding high-speed internet and upgrading wireless services.

“These investments show confidence in the future of our province as the economic engine of the new Canada,” said Premier David Eby.

“Connectivity helps people in all areas of the province access services and build businesses, creating jobs and prosperity in every corner of this province.”

Province-Wide Improvements Include: