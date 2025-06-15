Teen kicks off record-breaking swim attempt in Okanagan Lake

Madison Reeve

An Alberta teenager is diving into the waters of Okanagan Lake this afternoon in an ambitious bid to break a Guinness World Record — and raise awareness for pediatric stroke along the way.

At just 19 years old, Robyn Coleman will attempt to swim the entire length of Okanagan Lake — a gruelling 106 kilometres from Vernon to Penticton.

"I have been training for two and a half years," she said.

The longest she has continuously swam for is 25 kilometres.

She’s aiming to set the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to swim the length of Okanagan Lake (female).

Her goal is to compete the swim in 48 hours.

In 2023, Nick Pelletier took 71 hours to swim the length of the lake.

Coleman is scheduled to enter the water at 4 p.m. today in Vernon. If successful, she is expected to reach Penticton sometime late Tuesday.

"Every four or five hours I am going to take a break in the water and I have a floaty that I am just going to lay back on and eat and then maybe try and take a quick power nap and then keep swimming," she added.

Coleman is using her record attempt to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Her goal: $100 for every kilometre swum.

In 2018 she suffered a stroke while reading a book in her school classroom.

"I was misdiagnosed with stroke and the Heart and Stroke Foundation helps a lot of families that are going through a misdiagnosis or a stroke diagnosis and getting the proper supports for those in recovery," she said.

She has already surpassed her initial $10,600 target.

Supporters can track Robyn’s progress throughout the swim and contribute to her fundraiser through links shared on her social media and campaign page.