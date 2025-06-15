Kelowna Garden Club seeking nominations for city's best gardens

Photo: Kelowna Garden Club Do you have Kelowna's best garden?

The Kelowna Garden Club is looking for nominations for their best garden competition, with a deadline of June 19.

“The search is on for Kelowna’s most beautiful, creative, and inspiring gardens!” the Kelowna Garden Club says in a press release.

“Whether it’s a thriving veggie patch, a water-wise oasis, or a front yard that stops people in their tracks, this is your chance to shine a spotlight on the gardens that make Kelowna bloom.”

This is the second year the competition has been held, to “celebrate the passion, creativity, and hard work of local gardeners.”

Winners will receive fertilizer from Miracle-Gro, a sponsor of the event, and bragging rights, with a "best selection" lawn sign to display to all passersby.

Categories include:

Maintained by Property Owners (90% owner-tended):

Water Wise: Beautiful gardens that conserve water

Curb Appeal: Eye-catching designs visible from the sidewalk

Overall Garden: Cohesive, inspiring outdoor spaces

Edible Garden: Gardens that celebrate fruits and vegetables

Eligible for Professional Help:

Historical Properties: Stunning gardens and yards of heritage buildings

Best Street in Kelowna: A block full of beautiful gardens

Strata: Shared green spaces in residential complexes

Urban Forest: Trees and green spaces on streets, in parks, or around businesses

Kelowna’s Favourite Park: Let the public vote for the best park in town!

Nominations can be made online here.