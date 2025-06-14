Double rainbow dazzles Kelowna sky as storm watch remains in effect

Photo: Suzette Stewart Double rainbow across Kelowna

UPDATE: 8:55 p.m.

Kelowna residents were treated to a natural display on Saturday evening, as a double rainbow arched across the sky following a brief rain shower.

Kelowna resident Suzette Stewart shared a photo of the rainbow with Castanet.

''Beautiful double rainbow this evening,'' she said.

A severe thunderstorm watch across the Central Okanagan remains in effect.

''Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,'' Environment Canada said.

ORIGINAL:12:30 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Okanagan and South Thompson regions.

The alert – which covers Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Ashcroft and Nakusp – was issued Saturday morning, although it provided no specifics as to when thunderstorms may occur.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” says the advisory on the Environment Canada website. “When thunder roars, go indoors. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when there is a possibility of storms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain, while a warning is issued if thunderstorms are "imminent."

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X.com using #BCStorm.