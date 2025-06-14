Crash cleared on Highway 33 east of Rutland Road Saturday

Photo: Cindy White A crash occurred on Highway 33 Saturday.

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The crash on Highway 33 east of Rutland Road appears to be cleared, and traffic is once again flowing smoothly.

ORIGINAL: 12:10 p.m.

Westbound traffic on Highway 33 through Kelowna's Rutland area is blocked Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred just before noon, east of the Rutland Road intersection.

The crash appears to have blocked all westbound traffic on Highway 33 in the area, and vehicles are being detoured through a nearby neighbourhood instead.

Emergency crews, including RCMP and paramedics, are now on scene.