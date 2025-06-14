Several roads in Kelowna will be closed for paving next week

Photo: Castanet staff Several Kelowna roads will be closed for paving next week.

Beginning Tuesday, June 17, sections of Ambrosi, Agassiz and Vasile roads will be closed as crews repave, weather permitting.

The work is scheduled to last through to Wednesday, June 25, although the roads will reopen Friday, June 20 at 4 p.m. to Monday June 23 at 7 a.m. to accommodate weekend traffic.

Access will be limited to residents and businesses in the area, and no on-street parking will be permitted during construction.

The impacted sections of roads include:

Ambrosi Rd. – between 1851 Ambrosi Rd. to Springfield Rd.

Agassiz Rd. – between Ambrosi Rd. to Barlee Rd.

Vasile Rd. – between 2142 Vasile Rd. to Harvey Ave.

The work is part of the City of Kelowna's annual road renewal program, which will see 20 kilometres of road resurfaced this summer. The total road resurfacing work is expected to cost about $4 million and continue through to the end of September.