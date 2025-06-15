WeBC announces inaugural Christine Bergeron Women Entrepreneur Award

Photo: Contributed Christine Bergeron is one of B.C.'s top female entrepreneurs.

Kelowna-based WeBC has created a new award that will honour a woman or non-binary entrepreneur who leads with purpose.

The Christine Bergeron Woman Entrepreneur Award will be given out on July 21 to someone who is a trailblazer and advocates for sustainable growth. It is being sponsored by WeBC and Vancity, where Bergeron once served as CEO.

The award will celebrate an exceptional woman-identifying or non-binary entrepreneur who is making innovative, values-driven decisions that support people, planet and community. Those eligible are female entrepreneurs who have been in business for at least 12 months, are WeBC clients and are either Vancity members or have journeyed through Vancity’s Women Entrepreneur Program.

The nomination deadline is Monday, June 30, and the award should go to someone who champions climate action in their business, uplifts their community with integrity and embodies innovation, leadership and resilience.

Bergeron has spent more than 25 years working with entrepreneurs, financing innovative companies and building financial firms. She is the WeBC chairwoman and is currently the CEO of Concert Properties.

The recipient of the inaugural Christine Bergeron Award will also win a small cash prize to continue making innovative strides in their community.

More information about the Christine Bergeron Woman Entrepreneur Award can be found here.