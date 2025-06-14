Okanagan Clinical Trials seeking participants for menstrual migraine study

Photo: Depositphotos Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for those who suffer from menstrual migraines.

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals living with menstrual migraines to participate in a medication research study.

The medical research company, which is located in Kelowna, is currently conducting a study to determine the effectiveness of an investigational medication for migraines associated with menstrual cycle.

“Menstrual migraines are unique because they are specifically linked to hormonal fluctuations, particularly the drop in estrogen levels during the menstrual cycle,” principal investigator Dr. Colleen Maytham said in a press release. “These migraines often present with more severe pain, longer duration and a greater sensitivity to light and sound compared to migraines occurring at other times of the month.

“They can also be more difficult to treat. Treatment options for migraines have expanded over the last two years, but none of them have specifically been trialed successfully in menstrual migraine, giving OCT a unique opportunity to help researchers explore improved treatments for this unique group of patients.”

To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers will be women between the ages of 19 and 45 and have a one-year history of migraines.

“Okanagan Clinical Trials is excited to offer industry leading study opportunities to the residents of the Okanagan Valley,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie said. “Please reach out to our clinic if you suffer from migraines and are interested in learning more about this study.”

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

More information about the trial can be found on the OCT website here.