Interior Health CEO 'committed to finishing' amid call for resignation

Photo: Castanet FILE-IH CEO Susan Brown

The head of Interior Health says she will not be stepping down early despite a call for her resignation from an Okanagan MLA.

"I'm committed to finishing my term strong and dedicated to providing the frontline care teams the tools they need to support patients and their families," Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said Friday, following Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew asking for her resignation or dismissal.

Dew made the call for change at the health authority Friday morning after speaking with Interior Health officials a day earlier. He said that the conversation with Brown and her colleagues led to doubts about whether they could navigate the fraught conditions that caused first a doctor shortage and then, closure of the pediatrics unit at Kelowna General Hospital.

After his statement, B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne offered her support of Interior Health through a statement that did not name Brown.

“I have communicated my full expectations and expressed my support to Interior Health’s board of directors and senior leadership. I’ve also offered support from the Ministry of Health, including a neutral mediator or facilitator if needed, to help all parties work together constructively and keep the focus where it belongs — ensuring respectful workplaces and high-quality patient care," Osborne said in the statement.



“At all times – and especially times like this – it is vital that we all work together on solutions, both short-term and long-term. Attacking individuals publicly does nothing to help move us forward. We remain committed to supporting the dialogue and processes in place, and to building a stronger healthcare system that works better for frontline workers and patients.”

Dew came back with another statement, calling into doubt the Osborne's judgment. He said health professionals in Kelowna have clearly demonstrated that they've lost faith in the health care system's traditional channels of communication and conflict resolution.

“That’s why our local media is full of open letters from doctors," Dew said.

"If the Minister cannot see that, it raises serious questions about her judgement. This is not about attacking anyone. It is about shedding light on the reality of our failing healthcare system as experienced by frontline people delivering the care. I would urge Minister Osborne to stop abdicating command responsibility, come to Kelowna, and meet direct and unfiltered with medical professionals, as I have been doing."

Dew then reiterated his call for Brown to step down.

Kelowna General Hospital's pediatric unit was closed May 26 when staffing became untenable. The hospital has funding for 12 pediatric positions but only six pediatricans remained and to preserve their well-being the health authority realized they'd have to close the unit.

It meant that any child in need of medical observation or an overnight stay would have to transfer to another hospital. It created hardship for some parents, but also shone a light on the hospital.

Since then doctors, nurses and professionals in the health care system have come forward day after day to express their dissatisfaction with the system.

While the KGH pediatric unit remains closed for the next few weeks at least, families in Kelowna have continually been reminded not to hesitate to bring children who need medical attention to the ER.