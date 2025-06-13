City of Kelowna pressure valve failure sends damaging surge of water to 300 homes

Photo: City of Kelowna This City of Kelowna map shows the area impacted by an unexpected spike in water pressure on Friday.

UPDATE: 2:04 p.m.

A failure on Friday at a City of Kelowna pressure valve station led to a temporary surge in water pressure to 300 homes in Clifton — enough to break hot water tanks and other in-home plumbing for some homeowners.

In a statement, the city said the failure at the Broadview Pressure Relief Valve Station caused a “temporary and substantial spike in water pressure.”

“As a result, homes in this pressure zone will have experienced high water pressure that could possibly damage in-home plumbing and appliances if in-home safeguards are not effective,” the statement reads.

“The affected zone has since been isolated and water pressure has been reduced.”

The city said people in the area will be without water until the repair is complete, which is expected to be sometime later in the day on Friday.

Residents in the impacted area are being advised to close their water shut-off until repairs are complete, and to check and monitor plumbing for signs of damage or leaks.

“Monitor for leaks or flooding, especially in basements, at your hot water tanks and near your water meter when water service resumes,” the city statement said.

The city said the Kelowna Fire Department has been advised and crews are checking which hydrants are affected.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:01 p.m.

People living in Kelowna's Glenmore neighbourhood had an unwelcome surprise Friday morning and some say it could lead to costly repairs.

Backed up toilets, exploding water tanks, low water pressure and flooding basements at homes around Sonora Park and Lindsay Drive are just some of the issues area residents have reported.

Louise Patchell was one of those who dealt with water issues. She said she heard her hot water tank making noises at about 6:30 a.m., then the water shut off.

She called her landlord immediately to see what was going on and he dealt with the issue. That's when she found out everyone else in her neighbourhood had the same problem.

"It's kind of crazy," she said, noting that no community information has been made available.

One Broadview Avenue resident said his neighbourhood has a few plumbers rolling into driveways. His water woes started around 8:30 a.m. when he started hearing leaking from his water tank.

"I went and turned off the water to the house and then the water tank," the man, who asked that only his first name, Dan, be used said.

"I started cleaning up and once some of the water was picked up, I tried to figure out what was going on and realized it was the pressure reducing valve."

He changed his part and then his neighbour called to say his hot water tank was leaking.

"I said, 'shut off the water,' and now I've changed two other valves, too," he said.

He assumes that it was an issue with water pressure, though what caused it remains to be seen. City of Kelowna officials have been reached out to for comment and did not immediately reply.

A City of Kelowna water utility worker, however, answered a call and said they had an extreme high pressure situation this morning and it caused damage to city and private properties.

There was no time estimate on when repair work would be completed.