Swimming advisory at Reiswig Regional Park

Photo: Contributed A swimming advisory has been issued at Reiswig Regional Park following higher than acceptable E.coli counts in water samples, the Regional District of Central Okanagan says.

"Residents are advised to follow posted notices at Reiswig Regional Park and not to swim or engage in water-related recreational activities until further notice," the regional district said in a media release officials said was prompted by Interior Health.

"If water is ingested, swimmers may develop gastrointestinal illness, skin rashes and/or eye, ear and throat symptoms. The very young, the very old and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible."

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to factors including currents, runoff and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors and waterfowl and animal waste.

Beach water quality is typically poorer in summer due to warmer water temperatures and the number of people swimming.

For more information on beach water quality, visit interiorhealth.ca.