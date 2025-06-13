Okanagan MLA calls for head of Interior Health to step down

Photo: Castanet FILE-A KGH neonatal unit.

An Okanagan MLA is calling on Interior Health's CEO to step down in the wake of a doctor shortage that led to the closure of Kelowna General Hospital's pediatric unit.

"It's clear that [IH CEO Susan] Brown believes she has the energy and experience to keep the pedal to the metal, but I am not convinced a turnaround is possible without resetting the broken relationship with the people who work in the Interior Health Authority's system," Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew said Friday after releasing a statement calling for her resignation.

Dew met with Brown, who announced earlier this year a plan to step down from the health authority by December, on Thursday.

The discussions held in that meeting were not disclosed but Dew, who indicated earlier in the week that he was of the belief that systemic change was needed, was resolute in his call for change.

In a public statement as well as a letter to BC's Health Minister, Dew outlined his concerns, noting that since the sudden closure of the pediatric unit at Kelowna General Hospital, there have been countless letters and public comments from healthcare workers, pediatricians, gynecologists, specialists and GPs expressing alarm about the region's crumbling healthcare system.

"Private discussions have been even more stark," Dew said

"It has become painfully clear that the current leadership of Interior Health has lost the confidence of both the people who work there and the people it is meant to serve."

On Friday, Dew reiterated comments made earlier in the week that it's not enough for Brown to step down in December — change at the top is needed immediately.

"If she will not resign, I am calling for Minister of Health Josie Osborne to take immediate action to dismiss Ms. Brown and appoint an interim CEO while a permanent leadership transition is completed," Dew said in his statement.

“Premier Eby and Minister Osborne have acknowledged that our healthcare system is in crisis. But recognizing the problem is not enough – there must be accountability and there must be decisive action. Leadership matters, and right now, Interior Health needs strong new leadership to begin rebuilding public confidence and stabilizing services.”

The Ministry of Health and Interior Health have both been contacted for comment on Dew's letter.

In an interview last week, Brown said she was aware of concerns about workload and culture expressed by Kelowna doctors and was focused on turning the situation around.

“We had started to do some planning around what the resources need to look like in Kelowna because we know we have a growing population, and with that comes growth in children's care that's needed,” she said.

“We are looking at the immediate pieces that need to be done and making a plan — we actually submitted that to the Ministry of Health today.”

Brown didn’t offer insight into what the specifics of the plan submitted to the ministry looked like, but said the notion that one had to be drawn up predated the current pediatric doctor shortage.

"There certainly has been concern raised, even pre-pandemic, by some of the pediatricians around the need for additional resources," she said.

"Then with the pandemic, that drew everybody's attention, and occupancy within the hospitals across Canada dropped during that time."

There was work to address pediatric department needs underway, but the recent shortage created greater urgency on finishing the report.

"Certainly this concern has forced me to get that work done much faster in these recent weeks, because I do realize, in listening to the physicians, what their concerns are about resources."

Health Minister Josie Osborne said last week that the issues with doctor shortages facing Kelowna weren't unprecedented.

“I just want to place this in the context of the global healthcare worker shortage that we are seeing, and that's exactly why we're here today, talking about how we are attracting new physicians to come from the U.S. to practice here in British Columbia, because we know that shortages like these are seeing impacts in communities just like Kelowna,” Osborne said.

She reiterated that families in Kelowna shouldn't hesitate to bring children who need medical attention to Kelowna General Hospital.

Kelowna General Hospital's pediatric unit was closed May 26 when staffing became untenable. The hospital has funding for 12 pediatric positions but only six pediatricans remained and to preserve their well-being the health authority realized they'd have to close the unit.

It meant that any child in need of medical observation or an overnight stay would have to transfer to another hospital. It created hardship for some parents, but also shone a light on the hospital.

Since then doctors, nurses and professionals in the health care system have come forward day after day to express their dissatisfaction with the system.