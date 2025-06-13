John Paul Byrne honours legendary Canadian icon, Gordon Lightfoot in Kelowna and Penticton

Photo: Agostiart John Paul Byrne delivers a rich and authentic experience that honours the legendary Canadian icon.

Gordon Lightfoot fans are in for a treat this weekend.

Local singer-songwriter John Paul Byrne pays tribute to the legendary Gordon Lightfoot with his “If You Could Read My Mind: The Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Show.”

The first show is in Kelowna at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Friday, June 13, and the second show goes at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre on June 15.

Byrne has an uncanny ability to channel Lightfoot’s rich baritone and storytelling. The show is designed to deliver an experience that feels like stepping back into the intimate concert halls of the 1970s.

The Lightfoot tribute show has been celebrated for its authenticity and emotional depth, drawing comparisons to Lightfoot’s original performances.

Steffan Clements, son of the late Terry Clements, who was Lightfoot’s lead guitarist for over four decades says, “you just sang ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ better than anybody I’ve ever heard. You sound just like him.”

Following the final two of five Okanagan performances, Byrne will continue his tour with shows in Sicamous, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and Alberta.