Two Kelowna men plead guilty to inter-provincial drug trafficking

Photo: ALERT Lloydminster A police display after Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams in Lloydminster announced charges against six men, including two from Kelowna, in July 2023.

Two Kelowna men have pleaded guilty to drug offences following a lengthy drug trafficking investigation that spanned from Kelowna to Alberta.

Back in July 2023, Alberta police announced a number of charges against six men, including two from Kelowna, following the completion of “Project Deception.”

The investigation began in May of 2021, targeting a drug-trafficking network in Lloydminster, with suspected drug suppliers in Edmonton and Kelowna.

Police raided homes in Lloydminster, Edmonton and Springbrook, Alta., as well as in Kelowna and Vernon, while suspects were arrested between June 13 and 22, 2023.

This past December, 34-year-old Gary Dhami of Kelowna pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, between Feb. 2 and April 6, 2022. The charge relates to trafficking in Kelowna and Springbrook Alta.

Then in January, 46-year-old Kulwant Bal of Kelowna pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic cocaine between Sept. 10, 2021 and June 1, 2022 in Kelowna and Springbrook.

Bal is scheduled to be sentenced in August, while Dhami will be sentenced the following month.

Jason Johnson, a 39-year-old man from Springbrook, Alta. was sentenced this past March to three and a half years for conspiracy to traffic cocaine, the same charge Bal pleaded guilty to.

Undercover investigation

In addition to the criminal charges, Bal is facing two civil forfeiture lawsuits, in which the government is working to seize nine properties in Kelowna, Vernon and Lumby that the BC Civil Forfeiture Office says belong to Bal.

In a notice of civil claim filed in February 2024, the BC government says Bal is the owner of Kelowna's Empire Motors and alleges he sold large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine out of the dealership.

The Vancouver Sun previously reported that Bal has been associated with people in both the Wolfpack gang alliance and the Hells Angels.

The lawsuit alleges Bal was identified as a supplier of a dial-a-dope operation in Lloydminster, Alta. in the spring of 2021, and outlines several sales of cocaine and methamphetamine that Bal and several associates allegedly made to an undercover officer in late 2021 and early 2022.

The lengthy investigation culminated on June 1, 2022, when police raided homes in Kelowna, and Vernon, along with Lloydminster, Edmonton and Springbrook, Alta., and arrested Bal, Dhami and several others.

Working to seize properties

One of the suits is seeking the forfeiture of six properties across the Okanagan, including the Empire Motors property, a home and a separate rural property on L&A Rd. in Vernon, two Kelowna condos and a Kelowna townhome, totalling an estimated $6 million.

The other suit is seeking the seizure of three adjacent vacant properties on Lumby's Gallon Avenue that are owned by a numbered company, but the civil forfeiture office claims they actually belong to Bal.

In response to the civil forfeiture suits, Bal has denied “each and every allegation made against him,” specifically denying that he's a member of a criminal organization, trafficked drugs or purchased his properties with funds from illegal activity.

While he has pleaded guilty to a single charge in the criminal case against him, it appears that the civil forfeiture cases are still ongoing.

In a filing this past March, the Director of Civil Forfeiture said the company that owns the Lumby properties have refused to produce documents that are needed for the case to progress.

“The Company’s refusal to produce documents is hardly 'careless' or 'inadvertent.' It is calculated, deliberate, and cynical, and presumably undertaken notwithstanding the advice of experienced counsel,” the filing states.