Studio on Water celebrates Kelowna Pride Month with ‘Queer Creatures’ by Shannon Lester

Photo: Contributed "Queer Creatures" by Shannon Lester — Part of the artist’s latest collection on display at Studio on Water

In celebration of Kelowna Pride Month, Studio on Water is hosting a special artist reception spotlighting local queer artist Shannon Lester, known for his surreal paintings.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Studio on Water, located at 1302 Water Street in downtown Kelowna.

Lester, the studio’s resident artist, will present his latest collection, Queer Creatures. Known for blending mystical, magical, and symbolic imagery with elements from nature and underwater worlds.

“I am so thrilled to be featured at such a beautiful location in the heart of Kelowna's cultural district,” Lester said.

The reception is free and open to the public.

“This event is about celebrating our diverse community and visibility,” said Cherie Rousson, founder of Studio on Water.

“We’re proud to feature Shannon’s work as part of Kelowna Pride Month and invite everyone to come out, connect, and celebrate diversity.”

More details and free registration are available at: studioonwater.com.