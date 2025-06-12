Spring GoByBike Week in Kelowna wraps up with record rides

Photo: Adam Donovan Mayor Dyas at the Waterfront Park event on June 2.

Kelowna managed to set new records as GoByBike Week wraps up.

More than 4,500 people took part in the Kelowna and Central Okanagan Spring GoByBike Week that wrapped up on June 6. Over 140,000 kilometres and 30,000 trips were logged on gobybikebc.ca – a new record.

“We’re thrilled to see such a strong community participation in this year’s Spring GoByBike Week,” says Suzanne Therrien, City of Kelowna transportation planner.

“We’ve not only celebrated cycling but also demonstrated the real impact of active transportation—reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30,000 kilograms in just one week. Events like these show how small, daily choices—like biking to work or school—can add up to big environmental and health benefits for our community.”

GoByBike week is designed to get people out of their cars and onto their bicycles to ride to work, school, for errands, exercise or fun.

The city set up 25 different celebration stations and community locations across the region throughout the week. Participants had the chance to enter for prizes, collect giveaways, provide feedback on city bike plans and participate in activities.

More than 1,100 riders were counted coming through the daily celebration stations at Pandosy Waterfront Park, Mission Creek Greenway by Leckie, Sutherland and Burtch, and the Railside Brewery wrap up event.

Students also got involved with 30 schools participating in the region and hundreds of students riding bikes to class in place of other modes of transportation.

"Thank you to the local sponsors who hosted events and community stations and contributed prizes for the daily giveaways," says Therrien.