Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Damon.

Damon is a sweet Pit Bull Labrador mix is a little shy at first, but once he feels safe, his gentle and affectionate nature shines through.

He enjoys soft toys, frozen Kongs, and quiet time in the yard-but it may take him a little while to relax and show his playful side.

If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.