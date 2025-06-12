Chamber Music Kelowna announces world-class lineup for upcoming season

Photo: Chamber Music Kelowna Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra from Canada return to Kelowna.

Chamber Music Kelowna has announced its lineup for the 2025-26 season.

The lineup of world-class performers starts Oct. 4 with internationally celebrated Canadian pianist Stewart

Goodyear.

Goodyear will perform three beloved Beethoven sonatas alongside his original compositions.

The new season has been thoughtfully curated with six concerts to bring internationally acclaimed artists to the Mary Irwin Theatre, featuring a range of exceptional performers from Canada, the U.S., and Europe.

Highlights include:

Raphaël Feuillâtre (Oct. 30), French classical guitar sensation

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra (Nov. 19), led by violinist Rachel Podger,

"Brilliant Baroque" amarcord (Dec. 12), with a festive and global “Amarcord Christmas”

Sitkovetsky Trio (Feb. 21) and Balourdet Quartet (Apr. 18), showcasing the finest in piano trio and string quartet traditions

This season Chamber Music Kelowna is introducing a new subscription option offering 6 concerts for $299 or

choose any 5 concerts for $260.

Past subscribers are asked to renew by August 29, 2025, to retain guaranteed seats.

To purchase or renew your subscription, visit theboxoffice.ca or call 250-469-8940.