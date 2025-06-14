New downtown Kelowna studio invites all ages to explore their creative side

Madison Reeve

A new, all-ages creative space is opening its doors in downtown Kelowna, offering artists, makers, and curious minds a chance to explore and express themselves.

AesthetiKs LAB, located at 436 Bernard Avenue, officially opens on June 15.

“This is the space I always wished existed growing up. A place where you can try everything without judgment,” says Erikka Moojelsky, founder of AesthetiKs LAB.

“At AesthetiKs LAB, there is no one way to be creative. You get to find your thing, or five.”

From music and fashion to photography, art, gaming, and even culinary content, the LAB brings multiple disciplines together under one roof.

Moojelsky says the community should think of it like a gym—but for artists.

''With a monthly membership, you can drop in anytime and create to your heart’s content. Whether you're exploring music, fashion, photography, art, gaming, or culinary arts, we provide the tools, the space, and the community to support your creative flow,'' she said.

A grand opening celebration will take place on Sunday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and will feature free walk-throughs, an open mic, and live demos.