Kelowna business owner concerned over flyer calling for feces throwing at city hall

Photo: Reddit Image of fake newspaper being distributed online, at City Hall and to some downtown Kelowna businesses.

A Kelowna business owner is sounding the alarm about a flyer someone dropped off at her downtown business.

Kim Williams tells Castanet a concerned citizen dropped off what looks like an old newspaper clipping that is making the rounds on social media.

The flyer says people, including a group of homeless humans, will be gathering at Kelowna City Hall Friday at 8 p.m. to defecate on city property as a protest.

Posts from the kelowna

community on Reddit

Castanet is not identifying the person who has been posting the flyer on social media. The person behind the flyer is calling for more 24-hour washrooms in the downtown Kelowna area.

"He's on Facebook and he has this post. I'm going to give you his name.... they're demanding public bathrooms, and they're going to try to make a statement by spreading feces all over buildings and city hall, the art gallery, my store," says Kim Williams, owner of Wild Kingdom.

Other targets include the Kelowna Art Gallery, Queensway Bus Loop, and the Kelowna Visitor's Centre.

The post says they alerted the people at city hall on June 9th during an in-person meeting.

"Kelowna's residents (150 K) make $900 million every year, where does our money go? Why homeless population quadrupled (from 250 to 1,000) since COVID-19," the flyer, made to look like an old newspaper says.



Williams says, "we had this really weird incident where this guy had come in... and he was screaming at us, and I said, get out. What are you screaming for? Get out of my store.

Williams says the man left but came back about a week later, "he screamed at us in a different language, and I couldn't understand."

A spokesperson for the City of Kelowna says, "both we and RCMP are aware of the post and don't have much further information to provide."

The City of Kelowna points out that there are downtown washroom facilities in Stuart Park and the Queensway that are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Williams says she hopes nothing comes of it, "but I just wanted you guys to know about it, because I know you like to have your finger on the pulse of the (city)."