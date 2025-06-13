Kelowna’s Move to Cure ALS raises over $35,000

Photo: ALS Society of BC Event ambassador Darryl Borsato, a Lake Country resident pictured with friends, led this year's "Move" on Sunday, June 8, at Kelowna's Stuart Park.

The ALS Society of BC’s Move to Cure ALS event in Kelowna this past weekend raised just over $35,000 to support research and patient services programs.

The 18th annual walk attracted almost 200 participants who walked along Kelowna's waterfront boardwalk to help raise funds for people who have been affected by ALS.

“Regardless of how much we raised, the day was a huge success,” says event organizer Nancy Arbuckle.

“We had over 20 volunteers and 200 participants all out helping to raise awareness for an important cause and helped make Sunday a truly special day”.

Each year the event selects a patient to serve as an ambassador to lead the walk. This year, Lake Country's Darryl Borsato did the honours.

Borsato has been living with ALS since being diagnosed in 2017 with SOD1, a rare genetic form of ALS.

The event also received generous donations from Air North and Whitehorse’s Sternwheeler Hotel, which allowed organizers to create a raffle for a Yukon Travel Package. All proceeds from the province-wide $20 raffle ticket sales go towards Kelowna’s efforts. Nearly $2,000 has already been raised with still plenty of time before the June 26th deadline.

“It’s special to see attendees already wearing their purple shirts upon arrival, many having had them for many years. It shows how well-supported this event is each and every year. Kelowna is an important hub for the society given the number of patients who live in the area and this event does an exceptional job to recognize and support past and present patients”, said Donald Miyazaki, executive director of ALSBC.

The Move to Cure ALS is ALS BC’s flagship fundraising program. They are trying to raise $500,000 in 2025 through 24 in-person and virtual events which take place throughout various communities in British Columbia and the Yukon.

To date, $35,087.38 has been raised, with the society still receiving daily donations for the event.