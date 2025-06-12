Central Okanagan Food Bank 50/50 fundraiser closes in on $15,000

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank Central Okanagan Food Bank volunteers hold up a post for the upcoming 50/50 draw.

There’s still time to get in on the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Let’s Go 50/50 draw.

The winner will be announced during the annual charity golf tournament at Gallagher’s Canyon on Friday night. As of Thursday morning, the total raised was at $12,500.

“We’re really hoping to get at least to $15,000, which would make the take-home prize $7,500, but the more the better” said COFB communications coordinator Arella Hordyk.

The other half of the money raised will go to support ongoing programs as demand continues to rise for services at the food bank.

“Our funds are going to go towards our hamper program and our children’s program providing summer snacks, while kids are out of school and our Tiny Bundles program supporting children and young families,” said Hordyk.

She added that summertime can be particularly busy as children don’t have access to food programs through schools.

Tickets for the Let’s Go 50/50 raffle start at $10 and are available here. The draw will be live-streamed on the COFB website on Friday night.