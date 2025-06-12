Kelowna MLA part of new BC political party

Photo: Tara Armstrong Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong is one of two MLAs that will be party of the One BC party.

It appears that a Kelowna MLA is part of a new B.C. political party.

According to a website that has been taken down, Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong is one of two sitting MLAs who are part of the new One BC political party. An archived version of the website can be found here.

The party is registered with Elections BC as of June 12, and Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie is listed as the interim leader. Armstrong is listed as the party's house leader on its website.

A One BC Instagram page says the party is "committed to prosperity for all" and to "restoring the strength, beauty and promise of British Columbia."

Both MLAs were voted in last fall under the Conservative Party of B.C. banner, but Brodie was ejected from the party in March over comments she made about the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Conservative leader John Rustad accused her of mocking and belittling residential school survivors.

Armstrong, along with Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy, quit the party soon after in support of Brodie.

At the time, Armstrong said Rustad had “abandoned the truth and his moral compass in a quest for power.”

Armstrong has continued to face backlash from local Indigenous communities for her comments about “unfounded sovereignty claims” and what she has described as a “reconciliation industry.”

Since leaving the Conservative party, Armstrong, Brodie and Kealy have sat as independent MLAs in the Legislature. According to the One BC website, Kealy is not a part of the new party at this time.

Castanet has reached out to Armstrong for further information about One BC.