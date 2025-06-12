Big White Ski Resort announces $9.4M investment in infrastructure and operations

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Big White gears up for a $9.4 million transformation in 2025

Big White Ski Resort is planning a $9.4 million investment in 2025 to upgrade infrastructure, boost sustainability, and enhance the overall guest experience.

The resort announced the improvements Thursday as part of its long-term strategy to modernize operations.

“All of these enhancements play a role in our long-term vision for modernization,” said Darcy Arnold, chief operating officer of Big White Ski Resort.

“They’re strategic investments that support how we want Big White to grow — smarter, more sustainable and always focused on our guests.”

A focus this year is the expansion of electrical infrastructure to the top of the Ridge Rocket chairlift.

The project will install underground power cables to support digital signage, electric heating and future lift modernization.

Work is set to begin this summer and is expected to finish by October.

Upgrades to the Ridge will continue through 2026.

Improvements will also be made to the Black Forest area which is scheduled to begin this summer and be completed before the 2025/26 winter season.

“Getting power to the top of the mountain is always a challenge — there’s rock, tough terrain and trenching,” Arnold said.

“That’s why this work has to happen during the summer. Once completed, it’s a critical step toward lifting our energy systems into the future.”

The resort is also extending fibre optic lines to lift areas — Ridge, Bullet, Powder, Gem Lake and Black Forest.

Facility improvements include a new daycare and expanded kids centre, set to open in the Village Centre Mall on Opening Day.

“Half the space will be dedicated to daycare, the other half to the kids centre,” Arnold said.