BCSPCA pet food banks across B.C. facing shortage

More than 3,000 dogs and 4,000 cats in the Thompson Okanagan relied on the BCSPCA food bank as of May this year.

Troubling to BCSPCA officials, however, is that the volume of donations has dropped off.

`“We completely sympathize that people’s ability to donate is difficult right now with the economic challenges we are all facing,” Diane Waters, said outreach specialist for the BC SPCA.

“But without an increase in donations, we may not be able to support all the pet guardians who need the BC SPCA’s help.”

Waters said the BC SPCA has a limited budget to purchase food to make up the difference in donations, but that is being stretched thin due to the rising cost of pet food and increased demand.

“It is so important to be that lifeline – to be able to give people pet food and supplies when they need them and keep these families together,” Waters said.

The BCSPCA said pet food bank clients only seek assistance for a brief period, not on a permanent basis.

"Our biggest need right now is dry and wet cat food and cat litter,” says Waters. The BC SPCA is also looking for volunteers to help collect and distribute pet food and supplies making a direct impact on pets and their families in need," she said.

Those interested in becoming a BC SPCA volunteer, visit spca.bc.ca/ways-to-help/volunteer. Donations of pet food and supplies can be dropped off at any BC SPCA animal centre. To make a monetary donation visit spca.bc.ca.

Regional breakdown of number of animals helped by pet food banks, as of May 31.

Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley

Dogs: 2,638

Cats: 4,011



Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast

Dogs: 2,364

Cats: 2,963

Cariboo and North

Dogs: 623

Cats: 851